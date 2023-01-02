Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance Monday night after suffering an injury while tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In the aftermath of the terrifying event, fans showed their support for Hamlin by donating to a toy drive he set up in 2020. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports.

Hamlin started the fundraiser to provide toys to kids in need in his hometown of McKees Rocks, PA. The initiative’s original goal was $2,500. By late Monday night, it had crossed $1.6 million.

After tackling Higgins in the Monday night showdown between two of the NFL’s top teams, Hamlin stood up and almost immediately collapsed to the ground. ESPN’s live broadcast of the game reported that he was given CPR on the field. The NFL said Monday night that he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The NFL suspended the game after Hamlin’s injury. There are no announced plans for it to resume.

Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL after he was drafted in the sixth round out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2021. He took over a starting safety position in 2022.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so HERE.