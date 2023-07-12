(The Hill) – Farmers Insurance will end its home, auto and umbrella coverage in Florida and curtail coverage offerings in California due to ongoing risks from environmental disaster, the insurer announced Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Hill, Farmers confirmed it will discontinue those forms of coverage in the Sunshine State, saying “this business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure.” The insurer will also curtail new homeowners’ insurance policies in California, due to “record-breaking inflation, severe weather events, and reconstruction costs,” Farmers said.

This photo shows a portion of the damage done to Plumas Pines Resort and Bar in Almanor, Calif., following a 5.5 earthquake in Lake Almanor at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Plumas Pines Resort and Bar via AP)

The announcement comes the month after Farmers announced it would not write new property policies in Florida due to rising catastrophe costs, while State Farm, California’s largest homeowners insurer, announced in May that it would halt new policies in the state due to catastrophe exposure. AIG, meanwhile, announced earlier it would end new policies for homeowners along Florida’s coastline.

In its announcement Tuesday, Florida projected that about 30 percent of overall policyholders in the state would be affected. Florida, in addition to its exposure to environmental risk, also has particularly high insurance rates due to a combination of fraud and lawsuits. A state law enacted at the beginning of this year creates a new property insurance backstop in the state, but it’s unclear yet how much of the problem this will offset.