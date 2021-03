At least one person died in a fiery crash on the 60 Freeway in the Hacienda Heights area Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Hacienda Boulevard, snarling traffic for miles, aerial video showed.

Mark Kono reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 4, 2021.