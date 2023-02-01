Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester.

The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night.

The victim, Carl Slenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters.

Slenoy Jr.’s family is searching for answers and seeking justice after his murder.

The victim was heading home with his girlfriend after dinner with friends on Saturday night, but before he could arrive, he was murdered, authorities said.

“His mom’s devastated, his sisters are devastated, all of us are,” said Jay Wilson, the victim’s cousin. “While he’s exiting the freeway, a car approached them and maybe one or two people got out of the car and opened fire on him.”

About a half dozen shots were fired at Slenoy Jr.’s car, authorities said.

He was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat, according to California Highway Patrol.

His car was found at the top of the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, officials said.

The victim’s family says there was no altercation at the restaurant he was dining at earlier in the night and no road rage incidents on the way back.

“There’s no reason to believe that somebody would be out to get him,” said Wilson. “That’s just something that would never cross our minds. It’s heartbreaking because he’s a good guy. He’s been in the Navy. He’s a great dad, great son, great big brother. Always had a smile on his face, so it’s tragic.”

A candlelight memorial has been created near the site when Slenoy Jr. was found shot to death.

“We’re hoping somebody has a conscience,” said Wilson. “Somebody out there saw something. Somebody driving by saw something.”

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone in the area between 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning who has information, dash-cam videos or Tesla recordings to contact the CHP’s Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. After business hours, call 323-259-3410.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.