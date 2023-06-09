The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office provided this image of counterfeit pills, heroin and oxycodone they claim they seized on June 2, 2023.

A San Fernando Valley traffic stop last week resulted in the seizure of hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills and multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units was investigating 47-year-old Northridge resident Richard Gonzalez when they pulled him over near Parthenia Street and Jellico Avenue in Northridge on June 2, the VCSO said in a news release.

The unit, called VC FOCUS, sought Gonzalez for alleged drug trafficking in the county and a felony warrant for the sales and transportation of controlled substances while in possession of a loaded firearm, the VCSO said.

After using the warrant to take Gonzalez into custody, investigators found 477 fake oxycodone pills, 7 grams of heroin and 5 grams of powder fentanyl, as well as drug packaging equipment and a scale, authorities said.

The person driving the car, 59-year-old Luis Gonzales of Simi Valley, was taken into custody on an unrelated felony warrant from Ventura County.

Gonzalez faces charges of transporting a dangerous drug and possessing a controlled substance for sale.

He is being held without bail at the Ventura County Main Jail. He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on June 23 for a separate case.

Gonzales is free on bail and is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on June 16, jail records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call VCFOCUS at 805-383-8700 or email VCFOCUS@ventura.org.