The 52nd annual Festival of Whales returned to Dana Point Harbor Saturday, and crowds were out for the wide range of activities.

The festival, which commemorates the annual migration of the gray whale, included events like the Magical Migration Parade, a Dinghy Dash, a Diamond Dig treasure hunt and much more.

The event continues Sunday. For information, visit festivalofwhales.com.

Andy Riesmeyer reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 4, 2023.