A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby structures, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.