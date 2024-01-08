Firefighters were called to battle a blaze that burned through the roof of a Reseda home Monday morning.

The fire was reported in a one-story home in the 6400 block of Donna Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert.

Crews battle a house fire in Reseda on Jan. 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Sky5 was over the scene around 6:45 a.m. as firefighters on the roof worked to ventilate the structure.

It took about 40 firefighters 22 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Fire Department stated in an update.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.