Firefighter injured during cliff rescue after woman’s body found off San Pedro cliffside

A body of a woman was recovered from the bottom of a cliff in San Pedro on Feb. 19, 2022. (Raphael Richardson/Los Angeles Fire Department)

A Los Angeles firefighter was transported to the hospital Saturday after he was injured during a cliff rescue operation in San Pedro.

At 10:55 a.m., firefighters responded to Point Fermin Park in San Pedro for a report of a woman who was about 100 feet below a steep cliff.

Crews used a helicopter to reach the woman who was found to have been deceased. During the recovery operation, one of the responding firefighters suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The firefighter was airlifted from the scene and taken to the hospital in fair condition, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a second operation was needed to recover the woman’s body. She’s been identified only as a woman in her 20s. Her cause of death is unclear at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Port Police assisted with the recovery operation.