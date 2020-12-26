Firefighters deliver Christmas cheer, presents after families lose everything in Canoga Park fire

Families who lost everything in a Canoga Park apartment fire were surprised by firefighters with gifts on Christmas morning.

For the second time this week, firefighters at Station Fire Station 104 came to the families’ rescue, this time with a room full of presents for all those affected.

The occupants of the destroyed units received aid from the California Fire Foundation to help bring short-term relief.

In addition, the Spark of Love toy donation program donated gifts to the affected families.

Both kids and adults were grateful for the surprise.

The blaze occurred about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday at 21315 Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from a unit on the second floor of an apartment building.

The blaze had apparently started on the ground floor and extended to the second floor, and hallways throughout the building were charred with smoke.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down and no injuries were reported.

A total of 16 people, including seven children, were displaced as a result, however, and many of their possessions were burned.

The incident was eventually deemed arson, and Michael Johnson, 24, was arrested in connection with the blaze. He was booked on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.