Blind dog rescued after falling into 15-foot deep construction hole in Pasadena on Sept. 20, 2022. (Pasadena Fire Department)

Firefighters rescued a blind dog that was trapped after falling into a deep construction hole in Pasadena on Tuesday night.

The distressed canine fell about 15 feet down the hole which was located near a trench, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Video from the fire department shows a technical rescue team arriving at the site.

During the rescue, a team member lowers himself into the hole and straps a harness on the dog before hoisting it out of the deep shaft to safety.

