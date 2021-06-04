Flight from LAX to Nashville diverted after passenger attempts to breach cockpit

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit, according to KTLA sister station WKRN in Nashville.

The male passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of Delta Air Lines flight No. 386 but was unsuccessful, according to Albuquerque International Sunport officials.

Multiple people, including members of the crew and passengers, tried to restrain the man, ABC News reported.

The plane safely landed in Albuquerque around 2:20 p.m. MT (11:20 a.m. PST) and the passenger was arrested by airport police.

The flight has been grounded for several hours in Albuquerque and is not expected to take off until at least 8:15 p.m. MT (5:15 p.m. PT). The flight isn’t expected to land in Nashville until 12 a.m. Saturday local time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

The #FBI is responding to a report of a diverted flight at @ABQSunport. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/GmnOdZPact — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) June 4, 2021