A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in just over two years on Wednesday, KTLA sister station WFLA reports.

Delray Beach police said they responded to a call of someone possibly in distress while swimming in a canal near Lindell Boulevard.

When officers asked if the woman needed help, police said she ignored them and climbed into a storm drain pipe.

The woman refused to come out and began crawling farther into the pipe, officers said.

Firefighters were able to contain the woman between two sections of pipe.

Police said Delray Beach Fire Rescue Special Operations team members used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.

(Delray Beach Police Department)

The woman identified as Lyndsey Kennedy appeared to have minor injuries. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police said Kennedy was also rescued from a storm drain in March 2021.

According to WPTV, Kennedy was reported missing by her boyfriend in March 2021. 20 days later, fire rescue crews found her stuck in a storm drain.

Kennedy told officials that she entered the drain system after swimming in a canal but later got lost and wandered through the tunnels for weeks.

Two months after that incident, the news station reported that police in Texas said Kennedy was missing. She was later found in a storm drain in Grand Prairie, Texas.