World champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be among NBA players and elected officials taking part in a march to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles Sunday to show their support for Israel after last weekend’s surprise terrorist attack.

The march is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Young Israel of Century City located at 9317 W. Pico Blvd. before ending about a half mile away at the museum located at 9786 W. Pico Blvd.

“Floyd Mayweather, world champion boxer is expected to march along with NBA players as well as influencer Montana Tucker, who will also speak during the program, a news release from the museum stated.

The program will take place at the Simon Wisenthal Center Museum of Tolerance after the march.

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis; Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dov; Jewish Federation’s Rabbi Noah Farkas; Omar Qudrat, Muslim Coalition of America; Pastor Greg Laurie and Founder and CEO Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Marvin Hier are also scheduled to take part in the program.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will send a message of solidarity via video, according to the news release.

The march comes one day after a rally in support of Palestinians was held on Wilshire Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

Back-and-forth protests have taken place across the nation since Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killing hundreds and abducting others, including American citizens, in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Israel responded by declaring war with Hamas and launching airstrikes into Gaza.