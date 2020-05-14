Flyover to honor local healthcare workers, first responders set for Thursday in Inland Empire

A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the tarmac at Andersen Air Force base on August 17, 2017 in Yigo, Guam. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Southern California healthcare workers, first responders and essential employees will be honored with a flyover in the Inland Empire Thursday afternoon.

Residents along the flyover path should be able to see a C-17 Globemaster III (a cargo aircraft) and a KC-135 Stratotanker (a refueling aircraft) from the safety of their home, March Air Reserve Base posted on its Facebook page.

The public was urged to refrain from gathering in large groups to view the flyovers and to maintain social distancing guidelines.

The flyovers do not incur any additional cost to the taxpayer, the Facebook post mentioned.

The C-17 is scheduled to make the initial flyover at each location, followed three minutes later by the KC-135.

March Air Reserve Base provided the following times and locations for the event:

1. Menifee Global Medical Center-1303 (1:03 p.m.)

2. Kaiser Permanente Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)

3. Loma Linda Medical Center Murrieta-1305 (1:05 p.m.)

4. Temecula Valley Hospital -1309 (1:09 p.m.)

5. Rancho Springs Medical Center-1311 (1:11 p.m.)

6. Inland Valley Regional Medical Center-1312 (1:12 p.m.)

7. Lake Elsinore Family Care Center -1313 (1:13 p.m.)

8. Corona Regional Medical Center-1320 (1:20 p.m.)

9. Kaiser Permanente Riverside-1322 (1:22 p.m.)

10. Parkview Community Hospital -1323 (1:23 p.m.)

11. Riverside Community Hospital-1324 (1:24 p.m.)

12. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center-1326 (1:26 p.m.)

13. Loma Linda Children’s Hospital-1327 (1:27 p.m.)

14. Loma Linda VA Hospital -1328 (1:28 p.m.)

15. San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital-1333 (1:33 p.m.)

16. JFK Memorial Hospital-1348 (1:48 p.m.)

17. Desert Regional Medical Center-1355 (1:55 p.m.)

18. Riverside University Health System-1406 (2:06 p.m.)

19. Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley-1408 (2:08 p.m.)

A map of the flyover route was provided by March Air Reserve Base.