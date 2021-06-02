Fontana man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 women: Police

A man suspected of sexually assaulting two women in Fontana is shown in a surveillance image released by police on June 1, 2021.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting two women, one of which was described as being disabled and elderly, was arrested Wednesday.

Raul Alzaga, 28, was arrested in Pomona, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The assault was reported on June 1 at around 1 a.m. at the 7800 block of Juniper Avenue, according to a news release from the Fontana Police Department.

An investigation determined that Alzaga entered the home of the woman who police described as elderly and disabled, by removing screens from a window and forcing his way into the victim’s room. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Prior to the first alleged assault, Alzaga had allegedly entered another home on the same block and sexually assaulted another female, but was scared off by a family member, police said.

No other information was available.