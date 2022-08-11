An Oak Park woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to failing to report elder abuse in the assisted living facility she oversaw, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Lisa Cohen, 55, was sentenced to 120 days in Ventura County Jail and 12 months of probation, the DA’s office said in a press release.

Cohen, as then-director of the Royal Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Camarillo, was required to alert law enforcement after an employee of hers, Joel Gonzales, allegedly raped a 90-year-old dementia patient and tried to rape another 82-year-old patient in October 2020, the DA’s office said.

“Cohen was aware of these alleged crimes near the time they occurred and failed to report Gonzales’s actions to law enforcement,” the release said.

In addition, two days after Cohen failed to alert law enforcement to the rape and alleged rape, Gonzales tried to kill a 6-year-old, the release added.

Gonzales, 26, faces charges of attempted willful, deliberate, premeditated murder; assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary; lewd act on a dependent adult; kidnapping to commit another crime; prowling and aggravated trespass, according to jail records. He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Aug. 19.