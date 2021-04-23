Former employees of Chateau Marmont stage protest outside the famed Hollywood hotel

Dozens of former employees of Chateau Marmont staged a protest outside the famed Hollywood hotel Friday, ahead of Oscars weekend.

Many of those gathered Friday said they’ve been mistreated by management, claiming that owner André Balazs has abandoned them during the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Hernandez says more than 200 workers were fired from the hotel in March 2020.

Now the former employees are calling for a boycott of the once-charmed getaway.

