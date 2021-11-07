Former Gov. Jerry Brown discusses homelessness, climate change

Former Gov. Jerry Brown joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss issues facing the Golden State, including homelessness and what he thinks can be done to help solve it.

Brown said it’s not possible to simply provide housing to everyone who needs to be housed for free.

“I think you have to provide some kind of program where people have to earn their housing or perform — do something to the extent of their capacity to contribute to solving this problem,” Brown said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 7, 2021.