Former student accused of making massacre threat against Montebello High School for 2nd time

Police this weekend arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to carry out a “massacre” at Montebello High School, where he was expelled from two years ago for making similar threats, officials said.

Devin Anthony Harper was arrested early Saturday morning and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, according to Montebello Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

A tipster notified police on Friday of an Instagram post claiming someone would bring a gun to campus on Monday, and that there would be a massacre, authorities said.

After reviewing the post, investigators contacted Harper, who denied authoring the threat, police said in a written statement. “When the officers asked (Harper) to go into his Instagram post, he told the officers that he was unable to access it.”

The officers ultimately arrested Harper in connection with the threat.

“It should be noted that the male subject is a former Montebello High Student and was expelled from Montebello High School approximately 2 years ago for making the same type of threats,” according to the police statement.

Bail for Harper was set at $50,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, records show.