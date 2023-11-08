Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced former NFL player Matt Ulrich has died at 41.

Ulrich was an offensive lineman who played on the team’s Super Bowl championship team during the 2006 season.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich, born in the Chicago area, attended Northwestern and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He played five games that season and five games in 2006 before retiring.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Ulrich said in a 2019 interview when asked what it was like to play in the Super Bowl. “Definitely one of the best memories, just being on the field with your teammates, especially that game.”

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Dylan Gandy, left, and offensive guard Matt Ulrich are pictured in Jan. 2007 at the team’s hotel in Florida ahead of Super Bowl XLI. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After football, Ulrich cofounded DexaFit, a brand of body fat and metabolic testing centers in the U.S., and served as the managing director and partner with Profitable Ideas Exchange in Bozeman, Montana. He is also listed as a player advisor for The Football Players Health Study at Harvard University.

Ulrich and his wife Alison share four sons.

An official cause of death has not been released.