Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords spoke in Century City Wednesday night alongside a screening of the documentary about her, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.”

Giffords, who was shot in the head during an assassination attempt in 2011, has made it her mission to combat gun violence in the U.S.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 20, 2022.