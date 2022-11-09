Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as well as a stay-away order from the case’s alleged victims.

Velasquez was in jail for eight months after he allegedly shot at the vehicle of Harry Goularte, who allegedly molested a young relative of Velasquez, on Feb. 28 during a high-speed chase and shooting in Morgan Hill.

Goularte’s mother and stepfather Paul Bender were in the car at the time, and Bender was allegedly struck by gunfire, ESPN reports.

Velasquez faces charges of attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges, ESPN reports.

Velasquez posted bail later that day and was released shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Velasquez said he was grateful for his supporters and was going to try to make something good out of the situation and that he was “blessed” to be going home.