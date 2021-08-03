Fresno County summer youth camp suspended after more than 15 people test positive for coronavirus

A Fresno County youth camp has suspended its remaining summer sessions after more than 15 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past few weeks, amid a surge in cases across the state.

The decision to suspend the camps was made after consulting with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and through an “abundance of care for the health and safety of our campers and staff,” according to a Hume Lake Christian Camp statement.

“We are saddened by the need for these changes and the impact that will be felt by many churches and families,” the statement read. “We look forward to resuming operations soon and continuing to serve students and their leaders.”

The camp, which sits on 365 acres, hosts around 2,000 people each week, according to a representative for the Hume Lake organization, who declined to be named. The camps have run since June and attendees were required to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within three days of their arrival.

