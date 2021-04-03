Friday was busiest travel day of the past year at LAX

With more than 56,000 passengers screened at TSA checkpoints, Friday was our busiest day of the past year at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Travel has picked up throughout the country, with the Transportation Security Administration reporting screening more than a million people every day for the past 23 days.

The renewed confidence in travel amid the pandemic comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting a coronavirus test or going into quarantine. California also loosened restrictions, lifting a statewide advisory that asked travelers to stay within 120 miles of home.

Jennifer Mcgraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 3, 2021.

Number of people screened at TSA checkpoints. (TSA)

