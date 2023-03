Have you ever heard of destructive therapy?

It’s a type of anger and stress management where you destroy objects in order to cope and heal.

There are several “rage rooms” around Southern California, but Smash RX in Agoura Hills is the only one that incorporates a therapeutic aspect. It was created by Yashica Budde in 2019.

KTLA 5’s Courtney Friel checked it out and took a class for herself.