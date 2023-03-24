KTLA
by: Courtney Friel
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 05:16 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 05:17 PM PDT
Pilates has become more popular over the years, with more than 10 million Americans practicing.
But now, trampolines are being worked into the mix.
Courtney Friel got her bounce therapy on in this installment of Friel Good Friday.
