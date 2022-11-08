Two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges are set to become one entity. After a week of turbulence with Sam Bankman-Fried FTX, a crypto exchange that offers exposure to over a dozen crypto coins from BTC to ETH to FTT, the native token that the exchange itself mints, may soon be acquired by Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ and become part of Binance’s portfolio.

Binance CEO, CZ said on Twitter that they have filed a letter of intent to soon acquire their longstanding rival, FTX. This news comes as a twist after Binance announced earlier in the week that they intended to sell over $500m of FTX’s FTT coin in Binances custody over the course of several months.

The decision to liquidate FTX’s native token caused a massive downturn in the tokens price and almost led to a bank run on FTX’s reserves by retail investors who held assets on FTX’s platform.

Binance’s decision to acquire FTX was made in part to “protect users” and “help [FTX] cover the liquidity crunch.” FTX was most recently in talks to also acquire another now bankrupt crypto exchange, Voyager and aid retail investors recoup a portion of their frozen funds. Binances intention to acquire FTX now puts that deal in jeopardy.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.