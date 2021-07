This independence day weekend, AAA predicts more than 47.7 million Americans will fly or drive out of town, making this the second highest July 4th travel volume on record after 2019.

While AAA says most people are taking road trips, with an estimated 44 million cars hitting the road, gas prices are seeing their highest spike since 2014. The average price per gallon in California is $4.28.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 news onJuly 3, 2021.