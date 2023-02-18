The Genesis Invitational is back at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, and so too are thousands of golf fans.

Tournament Director Mike Antolini said the “energy is in the air…There’s so much to like.”

As of Saturday morning, Valencia native Max Homa stands atop the leaderboard, though there’s still two days left for others — including tournament host Tiger Woods — to make a run.

“The world’s best players are here at the Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational,” Antolini said.

Tickets are sold out for Saturday, but they remain available for Sunday, Antolini said.

For information, visit genesisinvitational.com.