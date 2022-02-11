Girl Scouts, faced with cookie shortage, are getting a merit badge in supply and demand

America’s Girl Scouts are getting a crash course in supply-and-demand economics.

Cookie-selling season began a few weeks ago and already some boxes are a buck or two more expensive than usual.

The Wall Street Journal reports that this is due to production issues experienced by Little Brownie Bakers, a Kentucky-based company that supplies most Girl Scout cookies.

“We anticipate some councils will be largely unaffected, while other councils and girls may not reach their cookie goals,” the Journal quoted a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts as saying.

A cookie shortage, and higher prices, have potentially serious real-world ramifications for the girls in green. Cookie sales account for about 70% of the organization’s operating revenue. Each scout troop decides how to spend its piece of the action.

As with all other COVID-related supply disruptions, this too shall pass.

In the meantime, get these young ladies merit badges in Econ 101.