19-year-old Luke Pruitt was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. (Citrus College)

A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning.

Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora.

Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue around 11:22 a.m.

Pruitt was riding a motorcycle along Grand Avenue when an SUV driver made a U-turn at the intersection.

Pruitt collided with the SUV and was killed at the scene. The SUV driver was uninjured, police said.

Citrus College reacted to Pruitt’s death on Twitter saying:

“Our hearts are aching after hearing the news that one of our student-athletes passed yesterday. Luke Pruitt was a sophomore at Citrus and a captain for @CitrusFootball. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Pruitt family, Luke’s friends and teammates and the entire [owl] community.”

A second Tweet from the college said:

“It’s with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our brother Luke Pruitt. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Luke’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. We’ll always remember Luke and his major impact with all of us at Citrus. #97”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.