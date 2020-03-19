Glendora man, 34, dies from coronavirus infection after visiting Disney World, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 34-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus infection after visiting Disney World and traveling through Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month died Thursday at a hospital in Pasadena, according to medical and government sources.

The Glendora man, who spent nearly a week on a ventilator, had underlying medical conditions, including asthma and bronchitis, the sources said.

The Times has chosen to not identify the man to prevent his family from being shunned or targeted.

Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday announced that a man between the ages of 30 and 50 had died, becoming the second person in the county to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They did not provide the man’s name.

