Glendora man pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

Pro-Trump rioters try to force their way through a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

A 21-year-old Glendora man pleaded guilty Friday to felony destruction of government property in connection with his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Hunter Ehmke was part of a large crowd that gathered around 2:15 p.m. that day outside the Rotunda door on the east side of the Capitol building, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, an officer in riot gear who was trying to hold back the crowd saw Ehmke summoning others toward a window.

The officer shouted for backup and ordered the crowd to get back, according to the complaint.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.