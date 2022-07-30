Fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia and will want to make sure and visit a new “Golden Girls” themed restaurant in Beverly Hills that opened to the public Saturday.

The Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills and tickets are on sale now.

The restaurant is carefully crafted to feel like you stepped into Blanche’s home in Miami and the other Florida hotspots featured in the iconic show. The restaurant’s menu was developed and is being overseen by Los Angeles chef Royce Burke.

Visitors can order entrees that include “Sophia’s lasagna,” with or without meat, as well as a Miami-inspired Cuban sandwich. There’s also vegan option, special cocktails and desserts available.

Reservations are required and each ticket includes an entree and dessert with the option to purchase additional sides and merchandise. Tickets start at $39 per person during non-peak hours.

To book a spot at the Golden Girls Kitchen, click here, and thank you for being a friend!