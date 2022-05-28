California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Newsom will continue to work remotely and remain in isolation until Thursday, June 2, the governor’s officer said in a press release. He also received a prescription for COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid.

Newsom is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He made his last public appearance on Friday after meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.