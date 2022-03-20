California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Mar. 20, 2022 as ‘Nowruz Day’ on behalf of the Persian celebration.

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated by multiple Middle Eastern groups. The holiday commemorates the coming of a new season, and is spent with friends and family. Nowruz is celebrated on the first day of spring.

In a statement from his office, Newsom said that California’s Iranian community contributes to the foundation of cultures throughout the state.

The governor concluded the statement with:

“Let us join our friends and neighbors in the Iranian community and all the Californians of diverse backgrounds celebrating Nowruz today, and carry forward its message of living in harmony with nature and each other.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

The letter ends with Newsom’s signature proclaiming Sunday as ‘Nowruz Day.’