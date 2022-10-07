Two 18-year-old men and a group of underage teens were arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County.

On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired was received in the 65000 block of Harrison Street.

Gunfire was reportedly exchanged between two vehicles — a blue, older-model Chevrolet pickup truck and a red four-door sedan — at a market parking lot, authorities said.

At the second scene, the red sedan was spotted near Avenue 66 and Van Buren Street. The vehicle had collided with a power pole before the suspects ditched the car and fled on foot.

Four suspects were found during an area search — Michael Vega, 18, of Thermal, Landon Torres, 18, of Thermal, and two underage boys.

Vega, Torres and a 16-year-old male were arrested and booked for attempted murder.

Around the time of the shooting, two juvenile males had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Authorities later determined they were driving the Chevy pickup truck.

On Oct. 4, a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and determined to be present inside the pickup truck during the shootings.

On Oct. 7, two male teens — a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were also arrested for attempted murder.