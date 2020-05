In a dangerous trend that has already prompted law enforcement officials to issue warning and engage in crackdowns, a large group of motorists stopped traffic on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk on Thursday night to perform burnouts, donuts and other stunts in a roadway “takeover.”

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 22, 2020.

Correction: A previous version of this story misnamed the city where the incident occurred. The article has been updated.