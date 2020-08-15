Habitat for Humanity O.C. dedicates new homes to 3 families in Fullerton

Saturday marked the first day three Orange County families cut ribbons and stepped into their newly built homes in Fullerton.

All three families were set up with affordable mortgages to pay for the houses from Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, which has built more than 200 homes for families in the county since 1988.

“Just seeing him running around the whole house, it’s everything,” Gilbert Garcia said, pointing at his young son. “My girls, they’re gonna have their own room and we’re going to be stable, that’s the biggest thing that we have, thanks to Habitat.”

His wife, Ana Gomez, said the home will be the family’s first.

“This is a very, very happy day for us. It’s a day we’ve been looking forward to,” she said.

Chip Yost reports from Fullerton for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 15, 2020.