The Hemet City Council has announced its plans to move forward with the construction of a highly anticipated skatepark at Gibbel Park.

Council members awarded a building contract to C.S. Legacy Construction worth over $2.2 million to build the skate plaza, which follows the appropriation of $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards the project.

“We value our kids in our community and know they are the future of our country, and we want them to grow up in a healthy environment where they have outside activities that will keep them active,” said Hemet Mayor Joe Males. “The skatepark will not only be a state-of-the-art facility for skaters but create a connection with our residents and visitors in a positive way.”

The idea to build a new skatepark came after a 2018 survey of residents assessing how the city could improve its community engagement, with an overwhelming majority showing a “heavy desire for a skatepark” according to the Hemet City Council.

“Hemet will have another place for friends and families to meet and spend their time practicing their passion,” said Hemet Public Works Department Director Noah Rau.

A groundbreaking event is scheduled to take place in early spring, with the skatepark scheduled to be finished by the fall.