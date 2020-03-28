Here’s how many COVID-19 cases, deaths have been confirmed in Riverside County cities

California National Guard troops use federal supplies to set up a temporary hospital at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio on March 25, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Riverside County provided a map showing how many coronavirus cases and deaths were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on Friday, March 27.

As of Friday, there were 185 confirmed cases and eight deaths across the county.

Because details for some cases remain under investigation after they’re confirmed, the number of cases in this list may not equal the total number reported.

The data updated daily on the Riverside County public health website also includes a breakdown by gender and age group for each city.

The following list is organized in alphabetical order.

City Cases Deaths Banning 1 0 Beaumont 5 1 Blythe 1 0 Cathedral City 3 0 Corona 12 0 Desert Hot Springs 3 0 Eastvale 11 0 Hemet 1 0 Indio 8 2 Jurupa Valley 2 0 La Quinta 4 0 Lake Elsinore 4 0 Menifee 8 0 Moreno Valley 20 0 Murrieta 11 0 Norco 1 0 Palm Desert 12 1 Palm Springs 15 2 Perris 4 0 Rancho Mirage 9 2 Riverside 21 0 Temecula 16 0 Wildomar 5 0