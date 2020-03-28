Here’s how many COVID-19 cases, deaths have been confirmed in Riverside County cities

Riverside County provided a map showing how many coronavirus cases and deaths were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on Friday, March 27.
As of Friday, there were 185 confirmed cases and eight deaths across the county.
Because details for some cases remain under investigation after they’re confirmed, the number of cases in this list may not equal the total number reported.
The data updated daily on the Riverside County public health website also includes a breakdown by gender and age group for each city.
The following list is organized in alphabetical order.
|City
|Cases
|Deaths
|Banning
|1
|0
|Beaumont
|5
|1
|Blythe
|1
|0
|Cathedral City
|3
|0
|Corona
|12
|0
|Desert Hot Springs
|3
|0
|Eastvale
|11
|0
|Hemet
|1
|0
|Indio
|8
|2
|Jurupa Valley
|2
|0
|La Quinta
|4
|0
|Lake Elsinore
|4
|0
|Menifee
|8
|0
|Moreno Valley
|20
|0
|Murrieta
|11
|0
|Norco
|1
|0
|Palm Desert
|12
|1
|Palm Springs
|15
|2
|Perris
|4
|0
|Rancho Mirage
|9
|2
|Riverside
|21
|0
|Temecula
|16
|0
|Wildomar
|5
|0