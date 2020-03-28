Live Now
Here’s how many COVID-19 cases, deaths have been confirmed in Riverside County cities

California National Guard troops use federal supplies to set up a temporary hospital at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio on March 25, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Riverside County provided a map showing how many coronavirus cases and deaths were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on Friday, March 27.

As of Friday, there were 185 confirmed cases and eight deaths across the county.

Because details for some cases remain under investigation after they’re confirmed, the number of cases in this list may not equal the total number reported.

The data updated daily on the Riverside County public health website also includes a breakdown by gender and age group for each city.

The following list is organized in alphabetical order.

CityCasesDeaths
Banning10
Beaumont51
Blythe10
Cathedral City30
Corona120
Desert Hot Springs30
Eastvale110
Hemet10
Indio82
Jurupa Valley20
La Quinta40
Lake Elsinore40
Menifee80
Moreno Valley200
Murrieta110
Norco10
Palm Desert121
Palm Springs152
Perris40
Rancho Mirage92
Riverside210
Temecula160
Wildomar50

