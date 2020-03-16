Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives update on coronavirus
Here’s how many coronavirus cases have been diagnosed by city in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday released a breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by city.

Health officials provided the list after the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 climbed to 94 on Monday. The figure includes 25 new cases.

"Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing," the department stressed in a tweet.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said that behavior is urged even in cities with no diagnosed cases yet.

“We’re in a new stage of the response and everybody needs to help us. Everyone must takes precautions in everything you do,” she said at a news conference on Monday. “And you must assume that you need to take these precautions everywhere you go.” 

COVID-19 cases by neighborhood in city of Los Angeles

  • Boyle Heights — 5
  • Encino — 3
  • Granada Hills — 3
  • Koreatown — 1
  • L.A. neighborhoods with a population under 25,000 — 11
  • Melrose — 2
  • Northridge — 1
  • San Pedro — 1
  • Sherman Oaks — 2
  • Silver Lake — 1
  • Tarzana — 5
  • Venice — 1
  • West Adams — 1
  • West Hills — 3
  • Westchester — 1

COVID-19 cases by city

  • Alhambra — 2
  • Arcadia — 1
  • Beverly Hills — 1
  • Carson — 1
  • Culver City — 2
  • Diamond Bar — 2
  • Gardena — 1
  • Glendale — 2
  • Glendora — 1
  • Inglewood — 2
  • La Mirada — 2
  • Lancaster — 1
  • Long Beach — 5
  • Manhattan Beach — 3
  • Pasadena — 2
  • San Dimas — 1
  • Santa Clarita and Stevenson Ranch — 3
  • Santa Monica — 1
  • South Pasadena — 1
  • Torrance — 2
  • West Hollywood — 5
  • West Vernon — 1

Eleven cases are still under investigation.

