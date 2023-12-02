From local produce to old-fashioned candy and fresh flowers, California’s oldest general store has been supplying passersby and locals with goods for nearly two centuries.

Found in small towns and rural communities, general stores typically sell groceries, soft drinks, and other everyday products. All the while, these types of storefronts tend to create friendly and neighborly atmospheres for those who enter.

California’s very first operating general store opened almost ten years ahead of the Civil War in 1852, according to NoeHill. This avocational website explores historic sites and other points of interest in California and the American West.

It’s called Knights Ferry General Store.

Located in the Northern California town known as Knights Ferry, this unincorporated historic community is found in Stanislaus County. It’s nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

With 41 people surveyed in the 2021 U.S. Census, Knights Ferry is the 1529th most populated city in the Golden State out of 1,571 cities, according to California Demographics by Cubit.

It’s fair to say that this spot will give small-town vibes.

A unique feature of Knights Ferry General Store is that it’s also part saloon and part grill.

For those who come hungry, the grill serves up burgers and sandwiches paired with fries, tots, or macaroni salad. Then there’s the saloon, where folks go to enjoy libations and live music.

The Knights Ferry General Store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The saloon hours vary, depending on demand and music shows.

There’s so much history to be explored in California’s oldest operating general store.