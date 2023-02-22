The approaching winter weather has also created hazardous conditions on the water, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, gusts of 35 to 45 knots are expected and, through Friday, seas are expected to peak at 13 to 22 feet, the NWS said.

West-facing shores in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will also see high surf of 8 to 12 feet through Thursday, though surf could get as high as 16 feet in some areas.

NWS Marine Warning. Feb. 22, 2023.

“Marine conditions are expected to be VERY DANGEROUS both in terms of winds and waves through this week. It is not wise to be out on the water or at the beach,” the NWS said.