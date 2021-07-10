Hit-and-run accident leaves 4-year-old girl dead in Harbor City

A family was left grieving the death of a 4-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Harbor City.

Jayda Sanchez was just 4-years-old. Her brother is undergoing surgery and her father is in the hospital as well.

The family was leaving the park when a truck made an illegal U-turn, forcing the father to swerve and causing his truck to roll into a post.

The driver of the vehicle never stopped and is still at large.

“You killed an innocent girl, you just don’t do that. My brothers in the hospital, their dad is in the hospital. You don’t do that to people,” Jaylin Media, the victim’s sister, said.

An action that forever changed this family and took a little girl’s life.

The father and young boy have major injuries, but are expected to recover.

“Whoever did this, just come clean, just turn yourself in,” Adriana Rodriguez, the Jayda’s mother, said. “You took a poor innocent baby.”

