A family headed to their grandmother’s house never made it to their destination after a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car on Monday, killing a 13-year-old boy while leaving a toddler on life support.

The victims’ family is now speaking out while pleading for the public’s help to track down the suspect.

Loved ones are mourning 13-year-old Chris Amaya-Pineda who was killed by the speeding hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles. The crash also left his mother and two siblings in serious condition.

Chris’ two-year-old brother, Damian, remains on life support Wednesday night, fighting for his life.

“If there’s a miracle, doctors are saying he’ll most likely be paralyzed,” Julie Amaya, Chris’ aunt says of Damian. “He will not be the same little Damian that was before.”

His mother, Deborah, 35, remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. Chris’ 16-year-old sister, Jade, survived the crash.

Chris and Damian Amaya-Pineda in a photo provided by family.

Damian Amaya-Pineda in a photo provided by family.

Chris Amaya-Pineda in a photo provided by family.

Deborah, Damian and father Mario in a photo provided by family.

Amaya-Pineda Family

Suspect at the scene of the deadly South L.A. crash. (LAPD)

Scene of the deadly South L.A. crash. (LAPD)

Suspect at the scene of the deadly South L.A. crash. (LAPD)

An SUV sustains heavy damage after a high-speed crash that left four injured in South L.A. on Jan. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The collision happened just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a sedan ran a red light and struck the victims’ SUV. The impact pushed their car into a fence and a parked vehicle, said Los Angeles Police.

The deadly crash happened just two blocks from the family’s home in the Broadway Manchester neighborhood.

“I remember when I woke up, my body was really sore and they had told me that my brother passed and that my mom was going to be okay,” recalled Jade.

Authorities say the hit-and-run driver ran from the scene soon after the crash while his vehicle caught on fire.

“It’s probably one of the saddest cases I’ve ever seen working here for four years,” said Dr. Adam Garibay, an emergency medicine doctor at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The victims’ family remains distraught while desperately searching for answers.

“I know my brother wouldn’t want me to feel sad, so I’m trying to be strong for him,” said Jade. “He was really kind. I need people to keep praying for my little brother because I really need him to survive and I can’t lose another brother.”

The message they have to anyone who might know the driver — “He has to take accountability for what he did,” said Jade. “The family is torn. Just think of what you want for someone to do for you. Just please, just help us. We’re asking for help.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.