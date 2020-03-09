Hit-and-run in Koreatown leaves man severely injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are hunting for a white, four-door sedan and its driver after a hit-and-run collision on a Koreatown sidewalk that left a pedestrian severely injured early Sunday, authorities said.

The intersection of Ardmore Avenue and 6th Street, pictured on March 8, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash was reported about 3:30 a.m. along Ardmore Avenue, just north of 6th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man in his 30s was walking north along Ardmore Avenue, on a sidewalk that runs along the east side of the street, when he was struck by a car that was heading west out of a private parking lot, police said in a written statement.

"After the collision, the driver fled the scene failing to render aid and identify him or herself as required by law," the statement said. "The suspect vehicle was last seen westbound on 6th Street from Ardmore Avenue."

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available.

The city offers a standing reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.