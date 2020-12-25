Holiday shoppers flock to Glendale malls on Christmas Eve

While many bought their Christmas presents online this year, others flocked to the Glendale Galleria and the Americana at Brand for some last-minute shopping Thursday.
Gene Kang reports from Glendale for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 24, 2020.
