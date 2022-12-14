All commuters want for Christmas is to have clear roads, but that may not be the case this holiday season.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, AAA estimates that 112.7 million people, an increase of 3.6 million from 2021, will travel 50 miles or more to their holiday destinations.

For California, about 8.1 million residents will travel by car to their destination even though high gas prices plagued the state this year.

About 771,000 will use air travel, and 262,000 will take advantage of other forms of transportation, such as buses and trains.

This year’s holiday travel will be the second busiest for California and the third busiest nationally, news releases said.

Since Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays, experts expect more people to utilize the long weekend to travel.

“With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, said in a statement.

To help avoid traffic, AAA suggests that drivers leave sooner rather than later when heading to their destination and plan for holiday traffic during the commute back home.

According to the federation, the best times to travel by car are:

Dec. 23: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Dec. 24: Before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: Before noon or after 7 p.m.

Dec.27: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Dec.28: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Dec.29: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Dec.30: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Jan.2: Before 3:00 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

The worst times to travel are:

Dec. 23: Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m,

Dec. 24: Between noon and 6 p.m.

Dec. 26: Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec.27: Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec.28: Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec.29: Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jan. 2: Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AAA expects that minimal traffic will be on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day